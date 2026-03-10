Subscribe
Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Published on March 10, 2026
Lil Boosie on set
Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Boosie Badazz had some choice words for Kodak Black during a recent Instagram Live.

The Set It Off rapper has previously criticized Kodak for collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine, a move many people in the industry were not a fan of. Once Boosie noticed Yak hopped on his live, the two began trolling.

Boosie doubled down on his frustration about the collaboration.

“I don’t give a f*ck, I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging. You know you wasn’t supposed to f*ck with that, and I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody. Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it.”

The No Flockin’ rapper fired back in the comments, making it clear he wouldn’t mock Boosie’s personal struggles.

“REGARDLESS IF HE SOBER NOW IT DON’T MATTER THAT’S HYPORISY TRYNA SEEM PERFECT ON THIS INTERNET THING. ION LAUGH @ YO PAIN N*GGA YOU FOUL BRA.”

Before the Instagram Live exchange, the beef between the two had been relatively quiet. That changed after Boosie posted a comedic clip of himself acting like a snitch. While the video was clearly meant as a joke, Kodak reposted it on his Instagram Story to poke fun at him.

Boosie responded, explaining the clip was from a movie set, and even joked about casting Kodak in the future.

“YAK WE WAS JOSING ON SET LOL THAT AIN’T EVEN THE MOVIE!! I’M A GREAT ACTOR HA. JUST SAY YOU WANNA GET IN ONE OF MY FILMS. I GOT THE PERFECT ROLE FOR YOU TO PLAY, A CRACK HEAD, JUST BE YOURSELF.”

Looks like the gloves are officially off between Boosie and Kodak.

