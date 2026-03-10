Subscribe
Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

When HOV texts you it shouldn't end up in the timeline.

Published on March 9, 2026
Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Michael Eric Dyson is walking back a moment that probably should have stayed private. The author and cultural critic has now publicly apologized to JAY-Z for speaking on a personal text exchange between the two.

As per Complex, Dyson admitted that he crossed a line by discussing a private conversation he had with the Roc Nation boss. The original issue stemmed from Dyson revealing that Jay-Z disagreed with his comparison of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to Donald Trump’s political identity. According to Dyson, Hov felt the comparison was off because one is a politician and the other is a rapper operating within the culture of lyrical combat.

After sitting with that, Dyson realized he had done exactly what once upset him when Kanye West publicly shared a private exchange between them years ago. In a recent video, he acknowledged that while he didn’t post screenshots, he still aired out something that was meant to remain between him and Jay. He went on to offer a direct apology, saying he mischaracterized Jay-Z’s position and should have never made the exchange public in the first place.

The moment also gave a rare glimpse into the type of relationship Dyson and Jay-Z have maintained over the years. Dyson explained that the two have been in communication for more than two decades, often talking about everything from politics to movies to culture at large. That history is exactly why he now seems to feel the need to clean it up publicly.

At the heart of the issue is a larger conversation about how quickly private dialogue can become public content. In today’s attention economy, even intellectual disagreements between two Black public figures can instantly turn into debate fodder once they hit the timeline. Dyson seems to understand that now, especially given how nuanced Jay-Z’s point actually was once he revisited it.

For his part, Jay-Z has not publicly responded to the apology. But Dyson’s backtrack makes it clear that even in an era where everyone overshares, some conversations are still supposed to stay between the people having them. You can see Michael Eric Dyson walk it back below.

