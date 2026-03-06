Subscribe
Close
News

T.I. Drops Diss After 50 Cent’s Alleged Shot On Power Theme Song

T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

Here we are again, T.I. has dropped yet another diss track aimed at 50 Cent.

Published on March 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
Source: M. Phillips / Getty

Here we are again, T.I. has dropped yet another diss track aimed at 50 Cent.

On the new Power theme song, one line had fans thinking 50 may have taken a shot at the Harris family, rapping, “Your daddy made your momma eat every box in Atlanta.”

Outside of that alleged jab, most of his shots at TIP came through social media, where he’s been trolling the Atlanta rapper, his wife, and even his kids.

What seems to have pushed the King of the South over the edge was 50 teasing the idea of a “Surviving T.I. &Tiny” documentary. According to Fif, he plans to bring TIP’s alleged past to light on the big screen.

“Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour, they’re gonna ask about your sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person.”

Making heavy accusations, but TIP clearly isn’t backing down. In response to the documentary, T.I. fired back with another diss track, posting a snippet on social media along with a caption that takes more shots at 50.

“Drop whatever you choose, just please keep showind da world you a H*e!!! #OnClay & you still ain’t telling us why you in 4K d*ck pulling with the smile of a sissy???? Pandora’s box is ajar sir… Good luck FN you suck. P.S. Me & mine till the end of time issa “Truama Bond”!!!”

At this point, the war of words between T.I. and 50 Cent doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Check out the full diss record below.

Related Tags

50 Cent T.I.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

    Family Feud: Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Responds To Barb Backlash After Attending Cardi B's Concert 'And Having So Much Fun'

    Bossip
    ESSENCE x Black Women In Hollywood

    So Stunning: 'Sinners' Stars, Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti & LaTanya Richardson Jackson Slay ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Issue

    Bossip
    NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Northern Arizona at Cal State Bakersfield

    California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

    Cassius Life
    Beef Plate Ribs (Brontosaurus)

    The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close