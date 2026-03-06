Subscribe
Close
News

BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

A former Louisiana mayor was found guilty of having sex with a minor at a pool party while she was still in office.

Published on March 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
Source: FrankRamspott / Getty

On Tuesday (March 3), Misty Roberts, a former mayor of a Louisiana town, was found guilty of two felony charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Roberts, 43, was the mayor of DeRidder, a city in western Louisiana with a population of 10,000, when the incident took place in 2024. 

Making the situation even more scandalous was that the victim, who was 16 at the time, was a friend of her son. The incident occurred at a pool party at the Roberts’ home in July 2024, in which Roberts’ son was observed yelling at how his mother “effed” his best friend according to Jill Weaver, who stated that she was Roberts’ “longtime best friend” during her testimony in Beauregard Parish.

Misty Roberts’ son also testified, saying that he could not definitively confirm that he saw the behavior between his friend and mother. Her daugher also testified, saying that she saw her mother and the teen “on top of each other” through a crack in a window. Weaver’s testimony also included her admission that she advised her son – Roberts’ nephew – to “lie until you die” if asked about the incident by authorities.

The former mayor’s ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, was also called to the stand to testify. He told the jury that Roberts admitted to having sex with the teen the day after the party. Clanton also said that the victim’s mother reached out to Roberts about the possibility of her getting pregnant, but that Roberts told her she was on birth control.

Jurors would hear evidence that was presented, corroborating that fact, according to reporting by People. Allegedly, a DoorDash driver delivered Plan B emergency contraception to the Roberts home after the party took place. 

Misty Roberts resigned from office in August 2024, days before she was arrested. She had been elected as an independent candidate to become DeRidder’s first woman mayor in 2018. The city would then elect its first Black mayor, Michael D. Harris, shortly after her stepping down.

The guilty verdict comes after an initial set of charges, which included third-degree rape, were thrown out, resulting in a mistrial. She is set to be sentenced April 17 and faces up to 17 years in prison.


Related Tags

BRUH News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

    Family Feud: Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Responds To Barb Backlash After Attending Cardi B's Concert 'And Having So Much Fun'

    Bossip
    ESSENCE x Black Women In Hollywood

    So Stunning: 'Sinners' Stars, Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti & LaTanya Richardson Jackson Slay ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Issue

    Bossip
    NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Northern Arizona at Cal State Bakersfield

    California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

    Cassius Life
    Beef Plate Ribs (Brontosaurus)

    The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close