Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Kanye West is heading to Los Angeles for a one-time performance at SoFi Stadium. 

Published on March 10, 2026
Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West is heading to Los Angeles for a one-time performance at SoFi Stadium. 

In promotion of his upcoming project Bully, Ye is bringing fans out to L.A. for the special event. The last time he promoted an album on the West Coast was at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, during the rollout for The Life Of Pablo.

The April 3 performance is currently being promoted as the only show West plans to hold in Los Angeles. Yeezy has already begun promoting Bully through his website, telling his fans to pre-save the project and register for a chance to attend the concert.

Registered participants will have the opportunity to win free tickets to the SoFi Stadium show. General ticket sales are scheduled to begin on March 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Early demand for the event appears strong, and fans anticipate Mr. West’s return to the stage.

The concert would mark his first live performance in over a year. His last appearance came in September 2024, when he hosted a listening party for Vultures in Haikou, China, alongside Ty Dolla $ign, the duo’s collaborative project.

Since then, West has attempted to turn a new leaf and take accountability for controversial remarks he made in the past, particularly antiseptic comments directed at the Jewish community. He addressed the situation in a full-page statement published in The Wall Street Journal, where he apologized for his actions. 

“In early 2025, I fell into a four-month-long manic episode, paranoid, and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life.”

With a new album on the horizon and a stadium performance planned, all eyes are now on Ye.

Kanye West

