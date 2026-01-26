Subscribe
Close
News

Kanye West Apologizes For Outbursts In Wall Street Journal Ad

Kanye West Apologizes For Offensive Outbursts In Wall Street Journal Ad

Kanye West says he’s ready to take accountability.

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West says he’s ready to take accountability.

It appears Ye is attempting a reset after several years marked by some questionable, controversial, MAGA-aligned comments. According to Vanity Fair, the Chicago rapper placed a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to formally apologize for his past behavior.

In the ad, titled “To Those I Hurt,” Ye resists the infamous 2022 car crash that left him with a broken jaw and inspired his classic record, “Through The Wire.” He claims the accident caused more damage than initially reported, alleging he sustained a frontal lobe brain injury that went undiagnosed for years.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lob injury was never raised,” Ye also wrote. “It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type 1 diagnosis.”

The Late Registration MC went on to say his bipolar disorder intensified his ego and distorted his sense of reality, “I lost touch with reality,” he also wrote, “Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem.”

He offered apologies to several communities he said were hurt by his actions, including the Jewish community. While acknowledging what he described as “disconnected moments,” Ye stated, “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ye also addressed the Black community, writing, “The Black community is, questionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us.”

Additionally, he revealed that an extended manic episode in early 2025 “ruined his life” and included thoughts of suicide. He says he is not “living clean,” focusing on therapy and remaining consistent with his medication.

While stopping short of asking for sympathy, Ye says he is committed to earning back trust, “I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

Only time will tell if Ye follows through on his promises, but for now, he says his focus is on healing and accountability. 


If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available by calling or texting the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Related Tags

Kanye West

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    CRUTCH | Special Screening in NYC

    Tracy Morgan Ripping Into Unhoused Man Who Asked For Money Ignites Debate

    Cassius Life
    Jackee Harry

    Snatched Sister, Sister! Jackée Harry Details Her Deep-Plane Facelift After 'Ozempic Face' Fears--'I Look So Fabulous'

    Bossip
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Winning WAG-tivities: Cardi B Couldn't Contain Her Excitement While Celebrating Boyfriend Stefon Diggs' Super Bowl Berth

    Bossip
    Protests erupt in Minneapolis after federal agent shooting

    NBA Postponing Timberwolves—Warriors Game After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting Leaves Fans Uneasy

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close