Pop Culture

Kanye West & Don Lemon Exchange Words On Social Media

Kanye West Slanders Don Lemon, Blames Him For Spreading Report That He & His Naked Wife Were Booted From Grammys

Published on February 4, 2025
2025 Grammys

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty / Kanye West

Following his ridiculous Grammys red carpet stunt that saw him show up with his butt-naked wife Bianca Censori, Kanye West took to his favorite soapbox, Instagram, to clap back at claims that he and Censori were shown the door.
West or Ye has been active on his Instagram account, and while promoting some new hot ass mess he calls clothing and teasing new dated music, he addressed the issue of whether he and his mannequin of wife were told to leave the Grammys.

In a now-deleted post featuring a photo of Don Lemon, West wrote in the caption, “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always K—S like this.” Lemon quickly responded, “I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. So first of all, get your s*** straight.”
Lemon also posted a video on his Instagram page reporting that West was not kicked out of the Grammys.

The Aftermath of The Stunt

Reports about the incident vary. The New York Post reported that the police removed West and Censori following the stunt for possibly violating the Grammys dress code. The Daily Mail reported that CBS was worried about backlash from advertisers and sent someone to speak with the Chicago rapper, but it denied involving law enforcement.  TMZ and Variety claim that is not the case. They claim that Ye and Censori were not told to leave, but they walked the red carpet and left.  Page Six also claims the stunt was done to recreate West’s Vultures 1 album cover with a lip reader determining Yeezy instructed his wife to “make a scene.”
The “Jesus Walks” crafter is also on the Gram boasting that he “beat the Grammys” and that his wife is the “most Googled person on the planet.” Someone should tell him mainly because she was naked, and people on the internet are dangerously horny. He is also currently going on a bizarre rant on X, formerly Twitter, and sharing some interesting Polaroids featuring himself and his wife. The gallery below shows his posts and more reactions.

1. Bruh… What?

2. Huh?

3. Gross

4. Rehearsal

https://x.com/kanyewest/status/1886216946271551719

5. No lies detected

6. Bingo

7. Dee-1 With some Knowledge

8. Lol

9.

10.

