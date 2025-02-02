Subscribe
Kanye Brings Naked Bianca Censori To Grammys Red Carpet

Uninvited Kanye West Brings Naked Wife Bianca Censori To Grammys Red Carpet

Published on February 2, 2025
  Kanye West is back on the Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles. In addition, for 2025, he brought along his wife, Bianca Censori, who was pretty much naked. Seriously, Censori was on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Feburary 2 rocking what looked like a sheer stocking minidress that didn’t leave much of anything for the imagination. As for Ye, he was rocking a black tee shirt tucked into his black pants along with some big ass combat looking boots—so we guess he wasn’t trying to coordinate.

To her credit, she initially rolled up in big fur coat, before revealing that was…wait for it…naked, again.
But the kicker is that Ye and Censori reportedly rolled up uninvited, and then were escorted out by security. What a time. Along with admiring Censori’s body, discussing what is the deal with Ye objectifying his wife and wondering if she voluntarily along for this ride, the social media peanut gallery had plenty more to say. See for yourself, along with more angle—because, you care—in the gallery. This story is developing. 

67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censor attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

