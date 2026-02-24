A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

Source:

When Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created Verzuz in 2020, it was really on some “the culture needs this right now” energy. In the middle of the pandemic, they turned Instagram Live into a digital cookout where legends could go hit-for-hit, remind everybody who they are, and give fans something to argue about besides doomscrolling. The original purpose was always bigger than “who wins.” Verzuz was positioned as celebration plus education — putting respect on catalogs, showing the stories behind the records, and letting artists control their own narratives in real time.

Now, sure, sometimes it got a little too real. Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy (November 19, 2020) had the whole internet holding its breath because the history was that deep. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Three 6 Mafia literally had a moment where things turned into a scrap and the battle had to pause. But even when it got tense, the idea was still rooted in respect, legacy, and letting the music do the talking.

That’s why folks raised an eyebrow when T.I. started pressing 50 Cent for a Verzuz — because Tip wasn’t just throwing out a fun matchup. He was calling for a real “ATL vs. NYC” moment, and he made it loud. Back in 2020, T.I. put the challenge out via an Instagram video aimed at Fif on his birthday, basically saying, “Pull up with 20 and let’s see what’s up.” 50 did what 50 does — he didn’t accept, he clowned it.

Fast-forward, and the “friendly battle” conversation turns into a character check. T.I. has been saying the Verzuz talks were real behind the scenes and that 50 switched up when it went public — then doubled back with trolling instead of a straight “nah.” From there, it stopped being about music and became about respect — and once 50 took it to Tip’s family (Tiny, then King jumping in), it turned into one of those beefs that spreads across podcasts, IG posts, X captions, and diss records in like 48 hours.

Before we get into the play-by-play, it’s worth noting why this matchup even matters. 50 Cent is the blueprint for turning rap into a media empire — classic albums, undeniable singles, plus the whole movie/TV lane where he’s basically a one-man franchise. T.I. is one of the pillars of 2000s Southern rap, a key voice in trap’s mainstream rise, and he’s built his own lanes too — music, business, acting, the whole “multihyphenate” package. So when Tip says “Let’s go hit-for-hit,” he’s not begging for a look — he’s talking like a peer. And when 50 refuses, then trolls, Tip takes it like: “Just say you’re scared or say you’re not interested — don’t play with my name.”

THE FULL TIMELINE OF THE 50 CENT & T.I. BEEF (SO FAR)

March 24, 2020 — Verzuz Is Born

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz kick off Verzuz during the pandemic era, turning Instagram Live into the culture’s biggest living room.

July 6, 2020 — T.I. Formally Challenges 50 Cent (Instagram)

On 50 Cent’s 45th birthday, T.I. posts an Instagram video challenging Fif to a Verzuz-style 20-song battle.

Tip was active in the conversation publicly (including commenting on posts about it), pushing the “ATL vs NYC” energy.

July 6-7, 2020 — 50 Responds By Clowning It

50 doesn’t accept — he jokes that somebody must’ve passed T.I. “the weed they gave Smokey in Friday,” making it clear he’s treating the challenge like comedy.

September 23, 2021 — T.I. Presses The Issue Publicly Again (BMF Premiere)

At the “BMF” premiere event, Tip calls 50 out onstage and tries to pressure him into doing it for the people.

The reporting around this moment frames it as T.I. staying consistent: he’s wanted this battle for a while; 50 keeps refusing.

February 6-7, 2026 — The Beef Reignites Hard (Nightcap Live –> 50’s “Paperwork” Trolling)

February 6, 2026: T.I. goes on Nichtcap Live (Shannon Sharpe & Chad Ochocinco’s show) and says he wanted 50 for Verzuz and that 50 “don’t want no smoke.”

50 first back by posting old clips tied to T.I.’s legal history — specifically a 2008 Crime Stoppers ad and video of T.I. testifying in connection to a 2008 murder case involving his friend. It’s classic “I’m not battling you, I’m discrediting you” trolling.

February 7, 2026: T.I. responds on X, basically saying he doesn’t fear his past and shouting out his momentum/music.

February 22, 2026 — T.I. Says The Verzuz Was Agreed To Privately & He’s Done With 50

Clips circulate from Million Dollaz Worth of Game, where T.I. claims he and 50 discussed the Verzuz in private, and 50 acted like he didn’t know once Tip went public.

The key line: Tip says he has no interest in sharing a stage now and straight up says he doesn’t respect 50.

February 22-23, 2026 — 50 Brings Tiny Into It

After Tip’s comments, 50 posts an unflattering photo of Tiny with a caption basically warning Tip to keep his name out his mouth.

This is the pivot where it stops being “rap debate” and turns personal.

February 23, 2026 — T.I. Declares “War”

T.I. tweets “you want WAR?!” energy and drops/teases a track titled “War” in the middle of the chaos.

Multiple outlets frame “War” as a diss record response to 50’s trolling and the Tiny post.

February 22-23, 2026 — King Harris Jumps In

Tip and Tiny’s son responds directly after 50’s Tiny post with a profanity-heavy rant aimed at 50 — specifically bringing up 50’s late mother and telling him to “dig her up,” plus posting images referencing a gravesite/headstone.

This becomes the viral flashpoint because it’s the kind of line rap beefs usually avoid unless it’s total scorched-earth.

February 23, 2026 — 50 Trolls King Back

50 responds in typical 50 fashion: reaction posts, “LOL” energy, and continuing to amplify jokes at Tiny’s expense rather than squaring up musically.

In the middle of the Tiny situation, T.I. jumped into the comments with his own disrespect back at a 50, basically escalating the disrespect cycle.

February 23, 2026 — T.I. Drops A Second Diss: “The Right One”

Less than a day after “War,” T.I. releases “The Right One” and continues taking direct shots — calling 50 a “duck,” clowning him, and framing him as a “meme/troll” instead of a real competitor.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on this escalating beef!

