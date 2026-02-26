Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Michael Eric Dyson's Take On "Not Like Us" Sparks Reactions

Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

Dyson touched on the chart-topping diss track and beef between K.Dot and Drizzy during and shockingly, he is calling out the West Coast rapper for trying to revoke Drake's Black card.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Dyson claims the track 'de-Blacks' Drake and reduces Blackness to Compton.
  • The hip-hop community rejects Dyson's analysis, calling it ignorant and mistaken.
  • Punch and Glasses Malone criticize Dyson for speaking 'ignorantly' about the song.
Michael Eric Dyson's Take On "Not Like Us" Sparks Reactions
Getty Images / Michael Eric Dyson / Kendrick Lamar / Drake

Michael Eric Dyson isn’t known for saying absolutely ridiculous things, but his opinion on Kendrick Lamar’s scathing, infectious diss track, “Not Like Us,” has everyone looking at him with a side eye.

It’s been two years since Kendrick Lamar dropped the atomic bomb that was “Not Like Us,” pretty much ending any talk of besting him in a Hip-Hop battle, and Dyson has thoughts on it still.

Dyson touched on the chart-topping diss track and beef between K.Dot and Drizzy during an appearance on the podcast Mohr Stories, and shockingly, he is calling out the West Coast rapper for trying to revoke the OVO general’s Black card.

Michael Eric Dyson Says “Not Like Us” Is Similar To Trump’s Immigration Policies

In what is easily one of the most heada** moments we have ever seen Dyson be a part of, the author and scholar compared “Not Like Us” to Donald Trump’s highly divisive immigration policies that are currently terrorizing Black and Brown people in the country.

“Most people would acknowledge Kendrick as genius, but not Drake, right?” he continued. “‘Drake is commercially viable. He’s a monster. He sells records. But is he as deep?’

Dyson then spoke about his experience watching Lamar perform the record during his Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance, and explained why the song is similar to Trump’s policies.

“Drake is being indicted by Kendrick Lamar implicitly and explicitly. ‘Not Like Us,’ is a perfect anthem for the present president,” Dyson said.

“‘You are not like us. You are Somalian. You are Ethiopian, you are Eritrean, you are Mexican, you are whatever, fill in the blank, you are Haitian,‘” Dyson said. “And so to me, that very theme, forget the song, the song is the song, whatever you think about it. But the notion itself is a man distinction, a big distinction, us versus them. And they’re trying to de-Black Drake.

Dyson then claimed that Lamar was “reducing Blackness to Compton,” explaining the Black Canadians “fled America” so they could “escape the iron tyranny of enslavement.”

“His daddy is Black. He went to Memphis every summer. The Memphis horns fill his music, the first albums Drake made. His grandmama babysat Aretha Franklin. and his uncle is Larry Graham from Sly the Family Stone,” Dyson continued. “What Black card he got to show?”

Bruh.

TDE’s Punch, Glasses Malone & More Do Not Agree With Agree Dyson

Social media is not rocking with Dyson’s breakdown of the beef, and feels he’s doing too damn much breaking down Lamar’s record to white folk.

TDE general Punch also chimed in on X (formerly Twitter), insinuating that Dyson is in his feelings because the song “touched him personally.”

Hip-Hop star Glasses Malone also wasn’t feeling Dyson’s breakdown writing on his social media account, “Mr. Eric Michael Dyson is sadly mistaken… a scholar speaking “ignorantly” is INSANE.”

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

drake Kendrick Lamar Michael Eric Dyson

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Iman Shumpert and Kayla Nicole

    Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks: Emirates NBA Cup - Championship

    Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets - Game Three

    Lamar Odom Talks "Great Cocaine Summers" During NBA Career & Almost Fighting Mark Cuban

    Cassius Life

    Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

    Bossip
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Trending
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close