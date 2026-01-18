Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Ludacris Drops Out of Kid Rock's MAGA Music Festival

Reps For Ludacris Claim His Involvement In Kid Rock’s MAGA Music Festival Was “A Mix Up”

"Lines got crossed and he wasn't supposed to be on there," Ludacris' rep told Rolling Stone.

Published on January 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ludacris Drops Out of Kid Rock's MAGA Music Festival
Paras Griffin / Ludacris

After some intense internet backlash, fans at the Rock the Country music festival will not be seeing Ludacris hit the stage.

Folks were giving Ludacris and Nelly the side eye when the Rock the Country music festival announced its lineup earlier this year, and both rappers’ names were a part of the lineup that is full of MAGA-loving artists including Kid Rock. 

After a few days of well-deserved backlash, Ludacris’ name no longer appears on the festival’s website. 

No public explanation has been given, but the festival confirmed to Rolling Stone that Ludacris is no longer in the lineup. 

A rep for the rapper claimed it was a “mix-up” that his name was on the lineup.

“Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” Ludacris’ rep told Rolling Stone.

The Backlash Worked To Sway Ludacris

It would seem the online bullying the Atlanta rapper was receiving worked. Before the sudden change, folks on social media were tearing him up and expressing disappointment that he was on a bill that included Kid Rock.

“Sad to hear you’re joining the maga festival, you were a favorite of mine,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “WHY are you playing at a MAGA festival that has Kid Rock as a headliner?”

“At this point these rappers used their people to become known only to sell us out… not even disappointed anymore I just know everybody has a certain number that they will be anything for…,” said a commenter on Instagram.

Well, whatever the case may be, we are glad Ludacris came to his senses.

Now, as for Nelly, he’s still on the lineup. We’re not shocked because he performed for Donald Trump before.

Still, people are letting Ludacris hear it. You can see those reactions below.

Related Tags

Kid Rock Ludacris MAGA nelly

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event

    TikToks & Lip Locks: Mystery Woman Identified From Desmond Scott's Alleged Spit-Swapping Shenanigans Amid Kristy Scott Divorce Filing

    Bossip
    Jay-Z attends Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

    Mama's Baby... Daddy?! Pay Me! Jay-Z Wins $120K Judgement In 10-Year Paternity Battle For Alleged Long-Lost Son Rymir Satterthwaite

    Bossip
    Sports Betting

    The College Basketball Point-Shaving Scandal, Explained

    Cassius Life
    Rose's Flower Shop

    Giving Flowers: Derrick Rose Opens Family-Owned Flower Shop

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Joy Reid Blasts Stephen A. Smith, Says “Stick To Sports”

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Shares Video Of Herself Locked In Ahead Of Tour

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close