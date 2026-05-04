Subscribe
Close
News

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery For ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Drake was recently spotted out in the 6 filming what appears to be a new music video.

Published on May 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake was recently spotted out in the 6 filming what appears to be a new music video.

With his upcoming album ICEMAN just days away, the OVO rapper is back outside in full rollout mode. Fans have been tracking him across Toronto, catching him at multiple locations as he shoots new visuals.

One scene had Drizzy riding on the back of a truck filled with ice cubes, rocking a fit that had flans flaming him. 

But that’s a conversation for another day…

Another stop took things in a different direction, with filming taking place at a cemetery. Crew members were seen wearing “Freeze The World” hoodies, which created speculation about a possible tour tied to the album.

This rollout has been anything but typical so far. Drake kicked things off by placing massive blocks of ice outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, teasing that the album’s release date was hidden inside. After many fans tried to crack the code, a streamer named Kishka eventually found a bag frozen within the ice revealing the date: May 15.

The crowds got so out of hand Olivia Chow backed the decision to have the remaining ice removed for safety reasons.

“The fire chief made the decision last night, and I support his decision. His responsibility is people’s safety.”

Anticipating ICEMAN, Drake has the world watching his every move, even at a cemetery.

Related Tags

album drake Toronto

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    North West N0rth4evr cover

    Stepping Into Her Own Lane! North West Celebrates Debut EP 'N0rth4evr' With Ye & Kim Kardashian At Pop-Up

    Bossip
    Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 - Show

    Kevin Hart Jokingly Roasts The Rock After His Traffic Stop

    Cassius Life
    NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

    What's Beef?: Ice Spice Lands Wendy's Ad After Viral McDonald's Fight

    Cassius Life
    Teyana Taylor accepts award at The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Show

    Teyana Taylor Keeps It Real After Telepromoter Glitch At Billboard Women In Music 2026

    Bossip
    Trending
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
    Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dave Chappelle’s 3-Night Residency Opens Netflix Fest

    Comment
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

    Comment
    7 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    The MAGA Girls Are Fighting: Laura Loomer Threatens To Expose Candace Owens

    Comment
    JAPAN-LIFESTYLE-GAMES-CULTURE-FINAL FANTASY
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Final Fantasy & A Matcha: Square Enix Opening Permanent Cafes In Los Angeles & Shinjuku

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity  |  Written By O Mazariego

    New Couple Alert? Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With ‘The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei

    Comment
    11 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

    Comment
    HavinMotion
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Aziz Ansari Clowns Unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel In ‘SNL’ Cold Open Sketch

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close