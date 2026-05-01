Will Future Be On Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album?

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Hip-Hop fans have been waiting on Drake and Future to squash their issues and get back to making hits.

Now, with the ICEMAN rollout heating up, some are wondering, could this finally be the moment? Let’s dig deeper…

Back in 2024, Future drew a line the sand by siding with Kendrick Lamar on the track “Like That.” That same record is where Kendrick took aim at the “Big 3,” Drake, himself, and J. Cole sparking one of the biggest shake-ups in recent Hip-Hop memory.

From there, the industry got divided fast, with fans and artists picking sides. The Canadian rapper made it clear he felt like it was a “30 vs. 1,” firing back at multiple names including Kendrick, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, and Future.

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But when it came to Pluto, the tone felt different, more disappointed than anything. On “Family Matters,” Drizzy addressed the situation directly.

“Pluto’s [Future] sh*t had me sick to my stomach we ain’t really ever get into it, Leland Wayne [Metro Boomin] he a f*cking lame, so I know he had to be an influence.”

Even Young Thug has publicly called for peace between the two, “We all bruddas, music ain”t the same without us collabin’.”

Charlamagne Tha God has also sparked the rumors saying that he got a call that we should expect a possible Future appearance on ICEMAN.

“They didn’t tell me if it was fire, they just told me Future is on there [ICEMAN].”

On top of that, fans noticed Future rocking Drake’s NOCTA brand in a recent studio teaser while working on new music. The clip originally surfaced back in April 2025, and while timing is unclear, it still got people talking, especially since it dropped after the tension between them became public.

It could all be coincidence, or it could be breadcrumbs. Either way, as May 24 approaches fans are watching closely to see if ICEMAN delivers, and possibly a long-awaited reunion.