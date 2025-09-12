Subscribe
DJ Khaled Keeps It Cordial In Drake, Rick Ross & Future’s Beef

Published on September 12, 2025

2025 Caribbean Music Awards
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DJ Khaled says he tries to stay out of drama when artists he works with start beefing.

On a recent podcast with Fat Joe and Jadakiss, he explained how he handled things when Drake had beef with Rick Ross and Future in 2024. Even though he’s close with all of them, Khaled kept quiet. “I’m the one who always says, ‘We don’t need that.’ We need love and unity,” he said. “I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers. You can’t question my loyalty.”

After the podcast clip was shared on Instagram, reactions were split. Many online questioned why DJ Khaled has avoided speaking on larger issues, including the violence in Gaza, while others felt the interview itself wasn’t the right platform for him. Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, has often been called out by fans for not using his massive platform to speak on the struggles of his people. With millions of followers and global influence, many feel his voice could bring more attention to the ongoing crisis.

Instead, Khaled has remained silent, leaving supporters to question his reasons.

Khaled has worked with Drake many times over the years, on hits like “I’m On One” and “No New Friends.” Earlier this year, Khaled said Drake would appear on his new album “Aalam of God” on two songs. But after Drake made a weird comment under the post, Khaled deleted it and hasn’t mentioned it again.

He did drop two singles in August, “Brother” with NBA Youngboy and Post Malone, and “You Remind Me” with a lineup of dancehall stars. This will be Khaled’s first album since “God Did” in 2022.

