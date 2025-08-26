Subscribe
Jadakiss Defends His Upbringing, Rejects ‘Double Life’ Accusations

During a recent episode of the Joe & Jada podcast, Jadakiss spoke out against fans who said he grew up like the Huxtables from The Cosby Show.

Published on August 26, 2025

Jadakiss
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Kiss made it clear that just because he had both parents at home doesn’t mean he lived an easy or rich life.

“Some assh*les in the comments think I grew up like the Huxtables,” Jadakiss said. “I don’t know what the f*ck is wrong with these people.” Explaining that having both his parents was a blessing, especially in the environment he came from. “Yeah, we had both of our parents, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t in the streets,” he said. 

Jada shared that his mom worked hard and his dad struggled with drug addiction before turning his life around. Jadakiss also said he did well in school and played sports, but he was still outside doing things that weren’t always good.

The idea that having both parents makes someone soft or fake in the rap world made no sense to the NY rapper. “You can’t be standing up to your word if you have both of your parents? Are you some type of assh*le?” he asked. He made it clear that growing up with both parents doesn’t mean everything was perfect.

Fat Joe agreed with him and added that he doesn’t respect men who forget about their parents, especially their moms, after getting into a relationship. “It should never be no reason for you to cut off your moms or your parents,” Joe said. Jadakiss’s message was simple. Everyone’s story is different, and just because someone had both parents doesn’t mean they didn’t struggle or face real problems.

