Gaming

DJ Khaled Reportedly Hosting 'GTA 6' In-Game Radio Station

DJ Khaled Will Reportedly Have A Radio Station In ‘GTA 6,’ Gamers Are Not Excited

Published on February 19, 2025
Overwatch League Grand Finals - Day 2

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty / DJ Khaled

Out of all the rumors surrounding Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated video game GTA 6, gamers hope this one in particular is pure C A P. Spotted on Gamespot, word on the video game streets is that you will reportedly be hearing DJ Khaled screaming “WE THE BEST” and dishing out major keys in GTA 6 because the music producer will host his own radio station in the game.

A prominent Call of Duty insider named The Ghost of Hope on X, formerly Twitter, shared some inside information on the GTA 6 and claims the “Wild Thoughts’ crafter will host an in-game station. “DJ Khaled will feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 to host his very own music station that will also play his songs,” Hope wrote in a post. “There is potential for other real-life artists to be included as well on their own radio stations.” This concept isn’t new to the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise. Music artists and their music have been featured on the game’s radio stations, which play a significant role in the gameplay. The game will be heading to Leonida, GTA’s hilarious take on the state of Florida—and its Miami-inspired Vice City.

Gamers Are Not Excited About DJ Khaled Being In GTA 6

Still, that doesn’t mean people have to be hyped about this news because, based on the reactions, gamers are not jumping for joy at the idea of DJ Khaled’s alleged involvement in GTA 6. “Thanks to rockstar’s kindness they gave dj khaled his own radio channel, so his music doesn’t show up on the good stations,” one post on X read.  Another post stated, “No one asked for this.” It’s clear DJ Khaled’s presence, voice, and likeness are not wanted in GTA 6, and we totally understand. If this news is true, we know which station will be the least popular of them all. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

