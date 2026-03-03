Subscribe
Close
News

The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

Drake is dropping fresh hints about his next album, ICEMAN, and fans believe the project could finally be on the way.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake is dropping fresh hints about his next album, ICEMAN, and fans believe the project could finally be on the way.

In a recent carousel post captioned, “What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying,” one image featured the phrase “WARNING ICEMAN,” while another showed Drake wearing a shirt that read, “They doubted me.”

The post quickly sparked fans to spam ice emojis in the comment section and demand that the project drop.

Back in July 2025, the OVO founder released two singles believed to be tied to the project, “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One.” The drops led fans to expect the album shortly after, but updates went quiet.

It has been three years since Drake released a solo studio album. In 2023, he dropped For All The Dogs, followed by a collaborative project with his OVO brother, PARTYNEXTDOOR, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The Take Care rapper has yet to announce an official release date for ICEMAN, but he has continued to tease it publicly. During a recent livestream with comedian BenDaDon, Drake acknowledged fans’ impatience, saying:

“I know y’all are waiting on. I’m about to finish that sh*t up, and we’ll get to it. There’s plenty to talk about and we’ll talk about it.”

He added, “Much love, ICEMAN coming soon, y’all boys better duck, get out the way.”

Until an official date is revealed, fans are left decoding Drake’s posts.

Related Tags

drake

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Beef Plate Ribs (Brontosaurus)

    The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

    Cassius Life
    ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

    Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

    Bossip
    Scary Movie asset

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Bossip

    Spurs' Luke Kornet Asks Hawks To Cancel "Magic City Night" & Gets Roasted Instead

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Trending
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

    Comment
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close