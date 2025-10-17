Subscribe
DJ Akademiks Told Drake To Move On From Kendrick Lamar

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on ‘ICEMAN’

Drake, being as stubborn as he is, will probably not take Akademiks' advice.

Published on October 17, 2025

Getty Images/ DJ Akademiks/ Drake/ Kendrick Lamar

Drake’s biggest cheerleader, DJ Akademiks, had some advice for him: Leave Kendrick Lamar alone.

Sitting down with Hip-Hop’s biggest culture vulture, DJ Vlad —the other clown who has ‘DJ’ in front of his name but doesn’t spin any records —DJ Akademiks spoke on a conversation he had with his boy, Drizzy.

During the interview, Akademiks revealed that he told Drake it would be in his best interest not to mention Kendrick Lamar, who handed the Canadian rapper numerous Ls, stretching from wax to the courtroom on his upcoming album ICEMAN.

Drake, being as stubborn as he is, will probably not take Akademiks’ advice, according to the man who streams from a dark room while getting plastered.

“When I mean leave him alone, we’ve got to leave the moment. There’s no more direct engaging. There ain’t no more with diss songs. It’s over,” Akademiks said. “He’s still gotta sneak diss him. It’s gotta be the Jay-Z approach.”

“After this battle, it should be Drake’s last,” he continued. “Like, why engage with rappers? In any of these situations, you have nothing to gain. Would you go on a business deal you got nothing to gain?”

“When you look at Drake’s career as a whole, why would he engage? It’s over,” he added. “He’s already solidified.”

He also claimed that ICEMAN will not be Drake’s last project on UMG, despite his ongoing legal dispute with the label.

Drizzy sued UMG in January over Kendrick Lamar’s hit record and diss track, “Not Like Us.” Akademik’s claims, without a shred of proof, that UMG inflated the song’s success, pushing the “false and malicious” lyrics that claimed he was a pedophile.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, but Drake’s legal team claims they will seek an appeal.

