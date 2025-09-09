Subscribe
Kung Fu Emmy: Kendrick Lamar Wins Second Emmy Award For Super Bowl Performance

Published on September 9, 2025

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Kendrick Lamar just made more history (again).

Earlier this year, he performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, and it became the most-watched halftime show ever, with 133.5 million viewers. That’s more than Michael Jackson’s famous 1993 performance, which held the record with 133.4 million. During the show, Kendrick performed some of his biggest hits, including “HUMBLE.,” “DNA,” “Euphoria,” and his Drake diss, “Not Like Us.” The performance got people talking, especially after it was brought up in a lawsuit by Drake against Universal Music Group.

Now, Kendrick has won his second Emmy Award for the halftime show. He received the award for Outstanding Music Direction, alongside musical director Tony Russell. The performance was also nominated for a few other awards, like Best Choreography, Best Directing for a Variety Special, and Best Live Variety Special.

Kendrick won his first Emmy back in 2022 for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, where he performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. That show also won for Best Live Variety Special.

This new Emmy isn’t the only thing Kendrick is celebrating. He’s also the only rapper in 2025 to have a song on the Billboard Hot 100 every single week so far this year. That’s thanks to the huge success of his “GNX” songs like “Luther” with SZA, “TV Off,” “Peekaboo,” and “Not Like Us.” With another Emmy and nonstop chart hits, Kenny keeps showing why he’s one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop today.

