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Mark Cuban Slammed For Appearance At TrumpRX Event

Mark Cuban, The Latest Billionaire To Capitulate To Donald Trump, Social Media Roasts Him

Cuban joined Donald Trump and his minions at an event for TrumpRX to discuss prescription drug prices.

Published on May 20, 2026
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President Trump Participates In A Healthcare Affordability Event
Chip Somodevilla / Donald Trump / Mark Cuban

Welp, you can now add Mark Cuban to the list of billionaires who have capitulated to Donald Trump in some way.

Mark Cuban, who proudly supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, is now partnering with Orange Mussolini and joined the current occupant of the White House at a May 18 event to speak about drug prices.

Cuban has since expressed regret for supporting Harris, describing it as a “big mistake,” adding that he wouldn’t support her again, and, while speaking at POLITICO’s Health Care Summit in April, said he would not like to see her run again.

In the same breath, he praised Trump for trying to bring down prescription drug prices.

The Trump Administration held the event to announce the expansion of TrumpRX.gov, the government website where customers can buy prescription drugs at discounted prices negotiated by the administration.

USA Today reports that TrumpRX will also refer customers to private-sector websites, including Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs, Amazon Pharmacy, and GoodRx.

“Republicans want cheaper drugs. Independents want cheaper drugs. Democrats want cheaper drugs,” Cuban said while speaking at the event. “I think we’re going to do something special.”

Social Media Is Not Feeling Mark Cuban Capitulating To Donald Trump

While noting he is there for a good cause, Cuban’s appearance at the event is going over too well with folks on social media, expecially under the backdrop of Americans suffering because of Trump and Israel’s ongoing war with Iran, the bloated price for his ballroom, reflecting pool vanity project and most recently the $1.8 billion slush fund created by the DOJ that will potentially dishout payments to Trump’s buddies.

Welp.

Cuban did respond to the outrage, but quickly deleted his response, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Deleted the last post because I decided cursing didn’t make my point. It hurt it. And I rarely care about cursing.

Of course, there are always screenshots.

Cuban joins the likes of retiring Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg as the latest billionaires who decided to work with the racist-in-chief in some capacity.

You can see more reactions below.

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