Apple CEO Tim Cook Fried For Attending White House Screening For Struggle ‘Melania’ Doc

Andrew Harnik / Tim Cook / Donald Trump

Tim Apple is getting cooked on social media, and he has no one to blame but himself.

The Apple CEO was already fried for bowing down and kissing Trump’s ring following Orange Mussolini’s unfortunate Presidential election victory over Kamala Harris, even dipping into his own pockets to donate $1 million to the current occupant of The White House’s second inaugural committee.

Cook has also attended private dinners with other billionaires and even gave Trump a 24-karat stand and a glass Apple plaque.

Now, he continues to tarnish his legacy after folks found out he attended a special White House screening of Melania Trump’s struggle self-titled documentary, Melania.

To make matters worse, Cook posed for a photo with the documentary’s co-producer and director, Brett Ratner.

For those who may have forgotten Ratner was accused of rape and sexual misconduct, so it’s quite fitting he was at the White House, cause he has a lot in common with the current President of the United States.

Social Media Is Dragging Tim Cook

Once again, Cook is feeling the heat on social media for hobnobbing with Trump and other billionaires, and rightfully so.

“Remember, Tim Cook gave Trump $1 million for his inauguration, presented him with a 24-carat trophy, and attended a screening of Melania, a $75 million bribe by Jeff Bezos. Right after Trump’s goons murdered a VA nurse in broad daylight,” one post one X, formerly Twitter, said.

Another post read, “here’s apple CEO tim cook posing with accused sexual predator brett ratner at a screening of his ‘melania’ doc at the white house. olivia munn, one of ratner’s alleged victims, stars in the apple tv+ series ‘your friends & neighbors.”

Damn.

Not looking good Tim Apple.

You can see more reactions below.