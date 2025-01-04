Tim Is Getting Cooked: Apple CEO Feels The Wrath of Social Media For Personally Donating $1 Million To Trump’s Inauguration As A Gesture of “Unity”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

also notes that Apple, a massive contributor to the US economy and the largest taxpayer in the country, will not be sending Orange Mussolini any money.

Tim Cook Is Getting Cooked

It’s no secret why Apple’s CEO is sucking up to Donald Trump: Republicans are planning more corporate tax cuts that would give Apple an extra $2.7 billion in handouts. https://t.co/mzMM3tl2WT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 4, 2025