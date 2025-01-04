Tim Cook Dragged For $1 Million Donation To Trump Inauguration
Tim Is Getting Cooked: Apple CEO Feels The Wrath of Social Media For Personally Donating $1 Million To Trump’s Inauguration As A Gesture of “Unity”
Tim Cook to the growing list of big tech CEOs who have decided to kiss the orange menace, Donald Trump’s ring. Donald Trump just got $1 million from Tim Apple, oops, we mean Tim Cook, for his upcoming inauguration, Axios exclusively reports. According to the website, Cook will personally donate the money to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, according to sources close to the matter told Axios. Axios reports the donation “reflects a long, collaborative relationship between Trump and Cook that included many meetings during Trump’s first term, and dinner at Mar-a-Lago last month.” Sources told Axios that the Alabama native’s reasoning for the $1 million donation is that he believes the inauguration—which Trump famously skipped out on because he’s a sore loser and pushed the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him—continues to be a great American tradition, and his generous gift is in the spirit of unity. Axios also notes that Apple, a massive contributor to the US economy and the largest taxpayer in the country, will not be sending Orange Mussolini any money. Cook joins other big tech CEOs, such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Uber, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.You can now add
Tim Cook Is Getting CookedWhile he means well, social media is not trying to hear about “unity,” especially regarding the divider-in-chief who makes it his business to sow discord and push conspiracies. Senator Elizabeth Warren didn’t bite her tongue to the news, writing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “It’s no secret why Apple’s CEO is sucking up to Donald Trump: Republicans are planning more corporate tax cuts that would give Apple an extra $2.7 billion in handouts.”
It’s no secret why Apple’s CEO is sucking up to Donald Trump: Republicans are planning more corporate tax cuts that would give Apple an extra $2.7 billion in handouts. https://t.co/mzMM3tl2WT— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 4, 2025
1. We all collectively considered chucking our iPhones at the news of Tim Cook's donation
2. A worthy headline to perfectly describe what is going on
3. Damn Tim, they calling you a sellout
4. Welp
5. LOL
6. Ruh Roh
7. It might be
8. Damn
9.
10.
11.
12.
