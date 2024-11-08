Donald Trump Receives Congratulatory Tweets From Tech CEOs
Kissing The Ring: These Tech CEOs Waste No Time Congratulating Donald Trump Following His Election Win
Donald Trump presidency is once again a reality following his election win, and everyone, including these tech CEOs, is lining up to kiss the ring of the orange menace expeditiously to ensure they are on his good side. Donald Trump has not yet taken power, but the ominous cloud of what his 4-year reign will bring looms large over the heads of Americans and corporate Americans as he enacts disastrous policies. Tech CEOs who weren’t outside with Trump jumping up and down on his rally stages, looking as silly as Elon Musk did for the most part, sat back and kept quiet, awaiting the results of the 2024 presidential election.The nightmare of another
Kiss The RingNow that the dust has settled and Trump is returning to the White House, the congratulatory messages from the tech giants quickly started rolling in. “Congratulations President Trump, we’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nedella wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Apple CEO, Tim Cook, who Trump hilariously called Tim Apple wrote on X, “Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.” One time rival of Trump, Jeff Bezos, who told his paper, The Washington Post to not endorse Kamala Harris, definitely seemed very happy in his congratulatory tweet. “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love,” Bezos wrote. Former Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance. America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone.” Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his app, “Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.” Well, given Trump is once again one of the most powerful people in the world, these CEOs want to ensure they get a decent piece of the deregulated pie. It’s already being reported that Trump’s win added a record $64 billion to the wealth of the 10 richest people in the world, Bezos and Musk are on that list. So, of course, they have a lot to be thankful about regarding Donald Trump. Don’t bet on any of that wealth trickling down to “forgotten working class.” You can see more congratulatory tweets in the gallery below.
