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Aziz Ansari's Impersonation of Kash Patel On 'SNL' Was A Hit

Aziz Ansari Clowns Unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel In ‘SNL’ Cold Open Sketch

Pete Hegseth also was the subject hilarious jokes.

Published on May 3, 2026
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  • SNL accurately satirizes Hegseth's behaivor during press conferences.
  • Ansari's portrayal of Patel is a hilarious caricature of his arrogant, incompetent FBI leadership.
  • Viewers and social media loved Ansari's depiction of Patel during the sketch.
Aziz Ansari's Impersonation of Kash Patel On 'SNL' Was A Hit
Getty Images / Kash Patel / Aziz Ansari / SNL

Donald Trump’s hilariously inept administration continues to make the writer’s room at SNL jobs incredibly easy. During a recent episode, the sketch comedy show accurately and brutally mocked the liquor cabinet members, Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel.

The cold open for this week’s episode began with Colin Jost reprising his role as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, still coming off the ridiculous showing during his congressional hearing, where he tried to justify the bloated 1 trillion defense budget.

Ansari then hopped in front of the podium, bug eyes and all, to a thunderous applause from the audience to take questions from the press and answer with the same smug attitude Patel does.

Colin Jost Clowned Pete Hegseth

“Now, listen up, dingbats, OK? As you might have seen on our sick a** TikTok, we’ve been bombing stuff, doing sick air raids. This war has been a movie, specifically the NeverEnding Story,” Jost’s Hegseth proclaimed. Despite Hegseth’s boss, President Donald Trump, claiming the war would be resolved quickly, military operations have been going on in Iran for over 60 days.

“We hit Iran with everything we’ve got…missiles, bombs, drones, and twins. But now we’re in a ceasefire — wink,” Jost as Hegseth continued.

A reporter then interjected, “But President Trump himself just declared that the war is over.”

“OK, yeah, when he says it, it’s cool. And to quote another thing he says, ‘You’re fired!'” mocking Trump’s days as the host of his celebrity game show, The Apprentice.

Aziz Ansari’s Patel Was An Extremely Accurate & Hilarious Depiction of Kash Patel

Jost then introduced Ansari’s Patel to the podium, and the comedian/actor didn’t disappoint.

“What up? It’s K Dot, AKA Kash with the K, AKA the most effective FBI director this country has ever had, Kash Patel!” he begins.

Last weekend’s assassination attempt at the Washington Hilton hotel during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which led to Trump and his administration being evacuated, was also referenced during the sketch.

“After the attempted assassination of President Trump — another one — we conducted an investigation that could not have been more thorough,” Ansari said.

“We dotted every T and bulls-ed every I. And for those of you saying I’m doing a bad job running the FBI, well, what if I told you this agency is only six weeks away from pinpointing the exact location of Osama bin Laden?” he continued.

Patel has not responded to the sketch, but he doesn’t take too kindly to being mocked or talked about. Just recently, he sued The Atlantic for dropping a bombshell report that claimed he would get so hammered that he would regularly miss days of work, and that his security team would need to use SWAT equipment to wake him up from his bouts of binge drinking.

There have been rumblings that Orange Mussolini has become fed up with Patel and that his firing is imminent.

You can see reactions to the skit, which was a hit with viewers and social media, below.

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