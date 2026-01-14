Subscribe
John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
Defense Sec Pete Hegseth Announces Partnership With GrokAI

Skynet Loading: Highly Unqualified Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Will Give “MechaHitler” AKA Grok Access To Military Data

Hegseth announced the controversial decision during one of his bloviating speeches at SpaceX headquarters, another company owned by Musk. 

Published on January 14, 2026
Getty Images/ Pete Hegseth / GrrokAI

DEI Hire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth definitely didn’t watch any of the Terminator films, just based on his recent heada** announcement.

Skynet is currently loading after Secretary of Booze Pete Hegseth announced that the government is getting in bed with Phony Stark, aka billionaire budding White Nationalist Elon Musk

No, this time Musk won’t be in charge of getting rid of “government waste,” aka cutting essential government programs and firing Americans from government jobs; instead, his problematic chatbot, GrokAI, will be given access to military data. 

During his speech, Hegseth claims that the Department of Defense plans to “make all appropriate data” from the military’s IT systems available for “AI exploitation,” while also giving the buggy chatbot access to “combat-proven operational data from two decades of military and intelligence operations.”

Of course, granting Grok access to military data is a significant departure from the Biden administration’s approach to AI integration with the military, which included bans on certain uses, such as “applications that would violate constitutionally protected civil rights or any system that would automate the deployment of nuclear weapons.”

It remains unclear whether the proposed bans from the Biden administration are still in effect. Still, if we go by the Trump administration’s modus operandi, we are sure they are, in fact, ditching those rules put in place by the previous administration.

Social Media Is Not Onboard With Pete Hegseth’s Decision To Partner With Elon Musk

As expected, social media is not happy about Captain America pocket square putting military data in the hands of Mr. Nazi salute, and his chatbot that recently introduced a new “spicy mode” which allows nerdy pervs to ask Grok to undress people, including children, without their consent.

Musk claims “image restriction” has since been implemented following numerous complaints and investigations from the United Kingdom.

This nightmare continues to get worse.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

