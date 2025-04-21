Subscribe
Politics

Pete Hegseth Clowned For Second Signal Scandal

DEI Hire Pete Hegseth Is Getting Fried On X Following Latest Security Lapse On Signal

Published on April 21, 2025
Comment

Source: Tom Williams / Getty / Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth continues to drop top-secret information in Signal chats. Trump’s DEI hire for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is embroiled in another scandal after details surfaced on Sunday of another Signal chat where he once again shared confidential attack plans.
A second unreported Signal chat is floating over Hegseth’s head where he shared more sensitive information about attacks on Houthi rebels, but this time he shared those details with his wife and brother, according to news reports.

Per The New York Times:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to four people with knowledge of the chat.

Some of those people said that the information Mr. Hegseth shared on the Signal chat included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen — essentially the same attack plans that he shared on a separate Signal chat the same day that mistakenly included the editor of The Atlantic.

Mr. Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, is not a Defense Department employee, but she has traveled with him overseas and drawn criticism for accompanying her husband to sensitive meetings with foreign leaders.

Mr. Hegseth’s brother Phil and Tim Parlatore, who continues to serve as his personal lawyer, both have jobs in the Pentagon, but it is not clear why either would need to know about upcoming military strikes aimed at the Houthis in Yemen.

To make matters worse for Hegseth, unlike the last Signal chat, this one was created by him. Of course, this administration never takes responsibility or accountability for anything, and that behavior starts at the top. Hegseth’s boss, Donald Trump, who will never admit that his administration is a sloppy mess, is standing by the Secretary of Defense, with the White House claiming that no sensitive information was shared, the same response they had the last time.

Social Media Is Clowning Pete Hegseth

Whiskey Leaks, aka Pete Hegseth, has been getting lit up on social media. Senator Cory Booker wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Pete Hegseth is clearly ill-equipped to handle the role of Secretary of Defense. His repeated failure to follow basic operational security procedures jeopardizes the safety and security of our armed forces. He should resign. It is time for my Republican colleagues to do their constitutional duty and scrutinize his and the administration’s actions in oversight hearings.”
Another post read, “When Pete Hegseth sobers up he’ll be surprised to learn he was defense secretary.” Damn. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

