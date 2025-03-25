DEI Hire Pete Hegseth Attacks Journalist For Reporting On Trump’s National Security Team’s Signal Group Chat Blunder

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Donald Trump’s second presidency continues to be a hot a** mess, largely thanks to the people in his administration, like Pete Hegseth.Trump’s cabinet is full of DEI hires who never miss an opportunity to show the American people they have no business being in the positions that Republicans stupidly allowed them to have.Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth , now Secretary of Defense, a position he has no business in, stupidly attacked the reporter who blew the lid on what could be one of the biggest blunders in national security history.Jeffrey Goldberg did his job when he reported on the massive blunder of Trump’s national security team members sharing classified war plans on Signal, an unsecured messenger app. In response, Republicans, especially of the MAGA variety, did what they do best: not take accountability for their actions. Pete Hegseth took things even further and attacked Goldberg even after his Boss’ administration did admit to Goldberg being in the group chat when he he he talking to reporters fresh off a flight to Hawaii.

You’re talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again to include the, I don’t know, the hoaxes of Russia, Russia, Russia, or the fine people on both sides hoax or suckers and losers hoax.

So this is the guy that peddles in garbage. This is what he does. I would love to comment on the Houthi campaign because of the skill and courage of our troops.

I’ve monitored it very closely from the beginning, and you see, we’ve been managing four years of deferred maintenance under the Trump administration.

Our troops, our sailors were getting shot at as targets. Our ships couldn’t sail through. And when they did shoot back, it was purely defensively or at shacks in Yemen.

President Trump said no more. We will reestablish deterrence. We will open freedom of navigation, and we will ultimately decimate the Houthis, which is exactly what we’re doing as we speak, from the beginning, overwhelmingly.

Republicans have been downplaying the incident all day, with Trump’s national security team doing a piss poor job answering questions during an Intelligence Committee grilling session on Capitol Hill.The calls for Hegseth to be fired have been very loud, as have other reactions to the incident. You can see them in the gallery below.