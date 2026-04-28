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Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

HavinMotion, real name Dwayne Isaacs, was shot and killed in Washington DC's Southeast section last Thursday (April 23).

Published on April 28, 2026
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HavinMotion just released his latest full-length project earlier this year, but tragedy has struck for the family and friends of the rising Maryland-based rapper. According to police reports, HavinMotion was shot and killed in Washington, DC’s Southeast section last Thursday (April 23).

HavinMotion, real name Dwayne Isaacs, hailed from Bryans Road, Md., in Charles County, according to a report from Complex. In a police report from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Isaacs resided in nearby Upper Marlboro, Md. in Prince George’s County.

From the MPD:

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, at approximately 10:11 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Dwayne Isaacs, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

HavinMotion was a prolific recording artist who leaned into the slurred, purposefully offbeat style of DC-area rappers, in the vein of acts like El Cousteau and Sideshow.

The news of Isaacs’ passing made its rounds on social media, with area rapper Redveil and others showering the How Life Been artist with condolences.

Those reactions are listed below.

Photo: @havinnmotionnrxx / Instagram

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