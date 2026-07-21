Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Source: Pierre Suu/FJLON3/Mega / Getty

Cardi B may have a new love interest, close your eyes, Stefon Diggs.

Nothing is official just yet, but the Bronx rapper was recently spotted grabbing dinner at The St. Regis with soccer star Maduka Okoye, Whether it was a harmless dinner link-up or something more, the two appeared more than comfortable in each other’s company.

Bardi and Okoye were seated next to one another while enjoying the upscale restaurants vibes, fueling speculation that there may be something going on between the two.

The latest sighting has fans wondering if Cardi is back outside following her publicized split from Diggs.

This isn’t the first time the pair has been seen together. A few weeks ago, Cardi and Okoye attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show, where the soccer star was seen helping her to her seat before sitting beside her throughout the event.

The outing comes after Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly called it quits. The former couple welcomed their son last year and had on-again, off-again relationship that began in June 2025.

Things appeared to hit a rough patch ahead of the Super Bowl in February 2026, when rumors began circulating that Diggs had another woman supporting him at the big game alongside Cardi.

Whether this is the beginning of Cardi B’s next chapter or simply two friends enjoying each other’s company, fans are already keeping a close eye on her latest rumored romance.