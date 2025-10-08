Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Durk was arrested in October 2024 and charged in a federal murder-for-hire conspiracy tied to an August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles, allegedly aimed at fellow rapper Quando Rondo. Prosecutors say the plot was retribution for the 2020 killing of King Von. The indictment alleges that he arranged for associates to travel from Chicago to L.A. to “track, stalk, and attempt to kill” the target. Instead, the shooting resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Durk pleaded not guilty to those charges. The government is also accusing him of additional ordering of hits on certain O’Block members who didn’t retaliate for King Von’s death, referencing texts allegedly sent by his circle.

Over the past several days, the case has seen some new twists. Prosecutors claim that in August 2025, while Lil Durk was in custody, he was found with an Apple Watch (with cellular capability) that he attempted to destroy when officials tried to seize it. They argue that this raises red flags for possible witness tampering or unrecorded communications. In light of that, prosecutors have moved to have the trial conducted by an anonymous jury, citing risks of intimidation and harassment given Durk’s leadership role in Only The Family (OTF) and the potential influence his associates might have.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that some of Lil Durk’s supporters allegedly made threats targeting the prosecutor and the judge involved in the case. However, authorities say they have not established a direct link to Lil Durk himself.

His attorneys also argue that the indictment itself is too vague and fails to provide sufficient factual detail (when or to whom instructions were given) for Lil Durk to adequately defend himself. A hearing on the motion to dismiss is set for November 18th.

As for legal representation, Lil Durk is being represented in part by high-profile attorney Drew Finding. He has pushed aggressively to dismiss parts of the charges on grounds of vagueness and insufficient notice. He and his team are also contesting the introduction of the Apple Watch evidence and resisting the anonymous jury proposal. For Lil Durk, real name Durk Devontay Banks, the looming charges carry hefty stakes. If convicted, he faces potentially life in prison (at one point, the death penalty had been floated in conversation until prosecutors later signaled they would not seek death). He has been denied bail, in part because the judge has deemed him a flight risk, citing concerns about potential obstruction.

Before his arrest, Lil Durk’s popularity as a recording artist was stronger than ever. He continually released music; his fan base remained active, and his cultural relevance was high. Since his incarceration, though, much of that public energy has shifted due to the legal drama. His defense is trying to maintain its previous momentum despite serious accusations, while prosecutors aim to undermine it. The case also overlaps with public perceptions of street influence, gang ties, and the extent of power a figure like Durk might wield, even while detained.

As Lil Durk’s November motion hearing approaches and his January 2026 trial date looms, we’ll be sure to monitor what happens and keep you updated with developments every step of the way.