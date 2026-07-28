Subscribe
Close
Politics

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Kyle Kuzma, who apparently into political commentary as well as being an NBA player, had words for Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

E1 Monaco 2026

Kyle Kuzma, currently playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, apparently has strong thoughts about the political machinations in New York City. Taking to social media, Kyle Kuzma was critical of Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the city leader called for the arrest of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a video on July 21, framing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal and previously shared plans of orchestrating the Israeli leader’s arrest for violating wartime maneuvers.

Kuzma, 31, took to X on July 26 and issued a missive toward the mayor while quote-tweeting the video.

From Kyle Kuzma:

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content.

A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring light playing economist. Everyone auditioning. Nobody building.

Were raising a generation that learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing it’s in looking like you did the thing. The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work.

Don’t fall for distractions

While it isn’t certain what Kuzma’s angle is, he doesn’t appear afraid of the criticism hurled his way and is engaging the replies from critics without insults and instead appears to be measured in his response. We’ll share a couple of them below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Kyle Kuzma Zohran Mamdani

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con

He’s Your Kiiing To Beee! Social Media Reacts To Gifted Actor David Jonsson Being Crowned As The New Black Panther At Comic-Con

Bossip
Baby2Baby And NBA Cares Host All-Star Day Of Service Volunteer Event

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering 'Why He's With His Wife'--'I Am In Love'

Bossip
A brick building with a clock tower on a sunny day, and a smiling person holding a smartphone in a festive setting.

Tuskegee University's New Dress Code Bans Bonnets & Du-Rags, Social Media Debates Anti-Blackness

Cassius Life
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

Bam Adebayo Recounts How "Terrifying" It Was To Ask A'Ja Wilson's Dad Permission To Marry Her

Cassius Life
Trending
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet
10 Items
Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Comments
Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game
6 Items
News  |  Written By Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Trending
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Comments
TwoGether Land
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Comments
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Comments
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close