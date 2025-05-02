Westside Gunn Taps Doechii For “EGYPT” Remix, The Culture Approves

Westside Gunn Taps Doechii For "EGYPT" Remix, X Reacts
Westside Gunn recently dropped his Heels Have Eyes EP, and the closing track “EGYPT” was one of the standout cuts from the quick project. After sampling Doechii‘s 2024 interview with Ebro Darden for the opening portion of the track, Westside Gunn tapped the TDE lyricist for the remix, and the verse is a show-stopper. Heels Have Eyes was a surprise drop from Westside Gunn and released this April in conjunction with the Buffalo rapper’s Heels Have Eyes 6: 4 The Culture pro wrestling event from his rising promotion. The EP was Gunn’s second release for 2025 after dropping the 12 mixtape earlier this year in February. Produced by Cee Gee, “EGYPT” is delivered across a hard-as-nails beat which sets the perfect platter for Gunn to feast while dropping one of the strongest verses we’ve heard from Hip-Hop’s self-proclaimed top curator. And to highlight how much Gunn is tapped into the culture, Doechii, who counts herself a fan of the Griselda mastermind, delivered a face-melting set of bars that we hope leads to more collaborations with the rest of the camp like Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Armani Caesar. Check out some lines from Doechii’s feature: Roberto Cavalli, see the nipples through my shirt/ My Daisy Dukes prolly drag a n*gga through the dirt/ Snuck up on his mama, hit the n*gga where it hurts/ Smith Wess’s on the Glock, double C’s on the purse/ Embroidered bed sheets, 500-hundred thread count/ Almost choked on my grills tryna eat the lamb chop/ Swallowed two pills, hid the Grammy in my t*tties/ Took a PJ to see Westside’s city/ Why did Doechii do that to us? We aren’t worthy. Check out the remix for “EGYPT” below and keep scrolling to see the reactions from fans on X. — Photo: Getty
