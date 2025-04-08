MAGA Fan Adin Ross Complains After Losing 8 Figures Because of Donald Trump’s Stupid Tariffs, Cries For Kamala Harris To Come Back

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

No One Feels Sorry For Adin Ross

“Adin

Ross

the retard of the century endorsed Trump by bringing him on his stream AND VOTED FOR HIM and is surprised by trumps actions,” one post on X, formerly Twitter read.

I wish I could bathe in Dave Portnoy’s misery right now. I would luxuriate for hours.

Adin

Ross

too. Their financial pain is like a cool breeze in August. They did this to America. They deserve to suffer. Sadly, the rest of us deserve better.”