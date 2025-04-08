Subscribe
Politics

Adin Ross Claims He Lost $10 Million Because of Trump's Tariffs

MAGA Fan Adin Ross Complains After Losing 8 Figures Because of Donald Trump’s Stupid Tariffs, Cries For Kamala Harris To Come Back

Published on April 8, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Adin Ross / Kamala Harris / Donald Trump

Adin Ross proudly did the ridiculous Trump dance while hanging with Felon 47 and sporting a MAGA hat. Now he’s crying because he’s losing money as the markets continue to nosedive due to Donald Trump’s abuse of tariffs.
Ross, a popular 23-year-old gamer and streamer, showed his love for Orange Mussolini before the election by giving him a gold Rolex watch, a MAGA-themed Tesla Cybertruck.

Now, Ross might want all the sh*t back because Trump’s tariffs are hitting Ross where it hurts, his bank account. Speaking with fellow lame DJ Akademiks, the dark room streamer Ross brought up the stock market, saying, “People are getting killed. Me too. We all are.” Ross responded by telling Akademiks he lost “eight figures” in the stock market, with Akademiks replying, “Damn! You over here like, damn, Kamala, come back to me!”
Wackademiks is referring to former Vice President Kamala Harris, who Trump narrowly defeated in the 2024 presidential election. Ross wasn’t shy about his support for Donald Trump. She also warned Ross and many other Americans about the exact nonsense Trump is doing now with his tariffs. Ross interviewed the then-Republican candidate for President, putting the orange menace on his incredibly large platform to push his nonsense.
Now, to see him and many others who bought in the MAGA jig crying about losing money is absolutely hilarious, and quite honestly, good for them.

No One Feels Sorry For Adin Ross

Social media has been clowning Ross for effectively f***ing around and finding out, and having the audacity to complain about what’s going on. “Adin Ross the retard of the century endorsed Trump by bringing him on his stream AND VOTED FOR HIM and is surprised by trumps actions,” one post on X, formerly Twitter read. 
Another user said on X, “I wish I could bathe in Dave Portnoy’s misery right now. I would luxuriate for hours. Adin Ross too. Their financial pain is like a cool breeze in August. They did this to America. They deserve to suffer. Sadly, the rest of us deserve better.” Welp. You can see more of those reactions in the gallery below.

dj akademiks Donald Trump

