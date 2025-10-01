Subscribe
Cassie Gets Vulnerable In Letter Prior To Diddy’s Sentencing

Cassie has penned an emotional letter to the judge.

Published on October 1, 2025

The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented By Instagram, Sponsored By Upneeq, Honoring The Top Glam Squads In Hollywood.
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Cassie has penned an emotional letter to the judge.

Getting vulnerable about her feelings before Diddy’s sentencing. Taking it to the level of saying she still fears for her and her family’s safety if Diddy is released. Also adding that she hopes for “justice and accountability” for Diddy’s hearing that will be held on Oct.3rd. The NY fallen mogul has been sitting in a jail cell for a little over a year after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering, and sex trafficking.

According to Vulture, Cassie spoke on her fear if Puff gets out of jail, “My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality.” Also adding details around her healing process, “As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

Parents of Cassie also wrote a letter to the judge expressing how they felt before the sentencing, saying they are “extremely concerned parents regarding the upcoming sentencing.”

An ex-associate of Diddy, rapper Yung Miami, sent the judge saying that he was “loving, genuine, supportive, and a man of God”. Also mentioning that Diddy was doing some internal work, going to therapy and anger management classes while she was around him. To add more fuel to the fire, Yung Miami’s friend Saucy Santana was asked on IG Live if he misses Diddy, “Yes, Diddy was fun”.

Son of Diddy, King Combs, in a recent interview, was asked to send a message to his pops. Christian kept it simple and short, saying, “Pops, free you, you know we waiting for you at home. We love you”

Back in September, Diddy attempted to get his conviction overturned or a new trial. His lawyer stated that Puff was wrongly convicted under the Mann Act.

