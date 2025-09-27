Subscribe
Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In "UY SCUTI" Song

It's Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In "UY SCUTI" Opening Track "Ninja"

To make matters worse, he switched up the cover for the album, which now features a photo of Young Thug with white skin and blue eyes. 

Published on September 27, 2025

Prince Williams / Young Thug

Young Thug continues to put on a masterclass in self-sabotage.

Young Thug is once again the topic of discussion on social media. No, it’s not because of leaked jail calls either; this time, it’s about his content on his recently released mid-project, UY SCUTI.

If you were one of the many unfortunate people who decided to press play on his new album, you were greeted with the opening track “Ninja.” 

On the song, Thugger proceeds to use the N-word, but with the hard ER. To make matters worse, he switched up the cover for the album, which now features a photo of Young Thug with white skin and blue eyes. 

Thugger kept the controversy going by dropping whitewashed photos of other Hip-Hop stars with the caption, “my new friends,” on his Instagram account.

As you can imagine, the song immediately sparked reactions online, with some trying to claim the rapper is trying to spark a dialogue regarding racial conversations. Others are straight up slamming him for what they feel is just straight up heada** behaivor.

“Nick Fuentes finna make this his ringtone,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Another user on X wrote, “This n*** is a complete loser, lost his main audience so now he wants the racist white meme audience to keep him relevant.”

Regardless, the song is trash, and so is the album. We did our best to identify the key takeaways from the project, so you wouldn’t have to waste your time listening to it.

You can peep more reactions to Thugger’s schenanigans in the gallery below.

Sad, But Also True

Young Thug
