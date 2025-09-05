Subscribe
News

SMH: Young Thug Leaked Jail Call Reveals Him Calling GloRilla Ugly

Young Thug Faces Backlash After Leaked Jail Call Reveals Him Calling GloRilla Ugly

In a leaked jail phone call that’s now all over social media, Young Thug is getting slammed for making mean and disrespectful comments about GloRilla.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023
Source: R1 / R1

In a leaked jail phone call that’s now all over social media, Young Thug is getting slammed for making mean and disrespectful comments about GloRilla.

In the call, which was supposedly with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, Thug called GloRilla “ugly” and made fun of her looks, saying, “Long a** bullsh*t a** wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big a** head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, like at all… that sh*t ain’t nun.” Glo seemed to respond without naming Thug directly. She tweeted, “Mind you dis da same n*gga blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.”

To make things even more awkward, just recently GloRilla was the headliner at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash concert, where she brought out Mariah The Scientist, who is Thug’s girlfriend.

Before all this, Thug also caught heat over an old clip from a police interrogation where he mentioned Peewee Roscoe. Some people called it snitching, but both Thug and Roscoe denied it. Roscoe even defended him, saying, “He did what a real street n***a supposed to do, he kept it overly real.” Now, with more leaked calls coming out, Thug is facing major heat online.

Big Bank just dropped a major announcement: Young Thug will be the special guest on the latest episode of the Big Facts podcast. Fans are already shocked, as this marks one of Thug’s most anticipated appearances since the YSL case made headlines. With countless rumors, leaked jail calls, and heavy snitching allegations surrounding his name, many expect Thug to finally address the speculation head-on.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch
News

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

7 Items
News

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three
News

Drake Reveals That Married WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His “Muse”

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close