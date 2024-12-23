Leaked Jail Call: Young Thug & Leena Sayed, "I Only Want You'"
Leaked Jail Call: Young Thug & IG Model Leena Sayed, “I Only Want You'”
Mariah The Scientist. Law & Crimes just leaked a private video conversation Young Thug had while he was locked up. The woman was not Mariah The Scientist but was an Instagram model, by the name of Leena Sayed. During the conversation, Leena is trying to convince Thugger about a miscommunication between the two. During the long video, the IG model tries to confide in the ATL rapper by saying that she only wants him and wishes he was out of jail so they could be together, “I obviously want you to be out of jail and out here with me, do you get what I mean?”Somebody check on
Who is Leena Sayed?Leena is an Afghan-American Instagram model who was born in New York on July 6th, 1992. She used to model for an online clothing brand called CaviarBlaque. Rumors have linked her and boxer, Devin Haney being in a relationship. Neither celebrities have came out with a “hard launch”. The model has recently posted about being pregnant on her socials giving her fans a “bump dump”. Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist are a couple that social media has loved. Mariah, a rising R&B superstar, and Young Thug, an established rapper, have been pretty open about their relationship. They often share moments on social media, even when Thugger was locked up. Even though their music is different—Young Thug’s style and Mariah’s smooth R&B—they’ve got a lot of love and support from the collaborations they have done together. Fans hope that this leaked video between Young Thug and model, Leena Sayed is a big misunderstanding. Check out some pictures of the New York model below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash