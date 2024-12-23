Subscribe
Close
News

Leaked Jail Call: Young Thug & Leena Sayed, "I Only Want You'"

Leaked Jail Call: Young Thug & IG Model Leena Sayed, “I Only Want You'”

Published on December 23, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taz's Angels Host An Evening At Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Somebody check on Mariah The Scientist. Law & Crimes just leaked a private video conversation Young Thug had while he was locked up. The woman was not Mariah The Scientist but was an Instagram model, by the name of Leena Sayed. During the conversation, Leena is trying to convince Thugger about a miscommunication between the two. During the long video, the IG model tries to confide in the ATL rapper by saying that she only wants him and wishes he was out of jail so they could be together, “I obviously want you to be out of jail and out here with me, do you get what I mean?”

Who is Leena Sayed?

Leena is an Afghan-American Instagram model who was born in New York on July 6th, 1992. She used to model for an online clothing brand called CaviarBlaque. Rumors have linked her and boxer, Devin Haney being in a relationship. Neither celebrities have came out with a “hard launch”. The model has recently posted about being pregnant on her socials giving her fans a “bump dump”.

Related Stories

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist are a couple that social media has loved. Mariah, a rising R&B superstar, and Young Thug, an established rapper, have been pretty open about their relationship. They often share moments on social media, even when Thugger was locked up. Even though their music is different—Young Thug’s style and Mariah’s smooth R&B—they’ve got a lot of love and support from the collaborations they have done together. Fans hope that this leaked video between Young Thug and model, Leena Sayed is a big misunderstanding. Check out some pictures of the New York model below.  

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close