Take-Two Confirms ‘GTA 6’ Will Launch With A Physical Edition

Following its latest earnings call, which it has published on Tuesday, Take-Two confirmed that GTA V has sold over 225 million copies, which is astounding for a nearly 13-year-old game.

The earnings report also confirmed that GTA 6's marketing will begin this summer, with Zelnick hinting in an IGN interview that this signals Rockstar Games is confident the game will hit its launch date and will not be delayed for a third time.

Rockstar Games / GTA 6

There have been so many rumors regarding GTA 6, but we are happy to hear that this particular one is not true.

Late last month, Graczdari of PPE.pl, who is considered to be a very reliable gaming insider, claimed that Rockstar Games was considering delaying the launch of physical editions of GTA 6 to prevent further narrative leaks and prevent the game from hitting shelves ahead of its launch.

“We’re getting conflicting reports – some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won’t happen until early 2027,” according to the report.

Speaking with Variety, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, denied that would be the case, telling the outlet, “That’s not the plan,” when asked whether physical copies would be delayed.

It’s Looking Like GTA 6 Will Arrive On November 19

“Because any time you’re getting closer to marketing beats, you’re obviously in a place where your confidence level is as high as it can be,” Zelnick told the video game website.

GTA 6 is slated to arrive on November 19, after originally targeting a Fall 2025 release window, which was pushed back to May 26, 2026, before Rockstar Games eventually settled on its current release date.

GTA 6 is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, and we want the studio to drop a bug-free game at this point.