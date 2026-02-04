Subscribe
Close
Games

Take-Two Confirms 'GTA 6' Will Launch With Physical Edition

Take-Two Confirms ‘GTA 6’ Will Launch With A Physical Edition

The earnings report also confirmed that GTA 6's marketing will begin this summer.

Published on February 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Following its latest earnings call, which it has published on Tuesday, Take-Two confirmed that GTA V has sold over 225 million copies, which is astounding for a nearly 13-year-old game.
  • The earnings report also confirmed that GTA 6's marketing will begin this summer, with Zelnick hinting in an IGN interview that this signals Rockstar Games is confident the game will hit its launch date and will not be delayed for a third time.
Take-Two Confirms 'GTA 6' Will Launch With Physical Edition
Rockstar Games / GTA 6

There have been so many rumors regarding GTA 6, but we are happy to hear that this particular one is not true.

Late last month, Graczdari of PPE.pl, who is considered to be a very reliable gaming insider, claimed that Rockstar Games was considering delaying the launch of physical editions of GTA 6 to prevent further narrative leaks and prevent the game from hitting shelves ahead of its launch.

“We’re getting conflicting reports – some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won’t happen until early 2027,” according to the report.

Speaking with Variety, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, denied that would be the case, telling the outlet, “That’s not the plan,” when asked whether physical copies would be delayed.

Following its latest earnings call, which it has published on Tuesday, Take-Two confirmed that GTA V has sold over 225 million copies, which is astounding for a nearly 13-year-old game.

It’s Looking Like GTA 6 Will Arrive On November 19

The earnings report also confirmed that GTA 6’s marketing will begin this summer, with Zelnick hinting in an IGN interview that this signals Rockstar Games is confident the game will hit its launch date and will not be delayed for a third time.

“Because any time you’re getting closer to marketing beats, you’re obviously in a place where your confidence level is as high as it can be,” Zelnick told the video game website.

GTA 6 is slated to arrive on November 19, after originally targeting a Fall 2025 release window, which was pushed back to May 26, 2026, before Rockstar Games eventually settled on its current release date.

GTA 6 is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, and we want the studio to drop a bug-free game at this point.

Related Tags

GTA 6 HHW Gaming Rockstar Games Take-Two Interactive

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

    'Oh! The Grammy Goes To Luther Vandross!' Funniest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From The 2026 Grammys

    Bossip

    Colman Domingo As Joe Jackson In 'Michael' Has Social Media Shook

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

    Legendary Lineage: Eddie Murphy's Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Reveal They're Expecting Their 1st Child Together

    Bossip
    NBA All-Star Game night: Stephen Curry

    A Guide To NBA All-Star 2026: Everything To Know

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Senate Entertainment Hearing in Washington
    17 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA’s Answer To Bad Bunny Is A Struggle TPUSA Halftime Show Headlined By Culture Vulture Kid Rock

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    Trending
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close