Rockstar Games Considering Delaying Physical Editions of 'GTA 6'

Rockstar Games Considering Delaying Physical Editions of 'GTA6': Report

Rockstar Games hopes the decision to delay GTA 6's physical release will help preserve the game's narrative and other secrets until the title's official global launch.

Published on January 27, 2026
  • Rockstar Games hopes the decision to delay GTA 6's physical release will help preserve the game's narrative and other secrets until the title's official global launch.
  • Sources claim that internal discussions at Rockstar Games are very much centered on the prospect of early copies of the game somehow getting out into the wild, which has been happening a lot as of late and could lead to major story spoilers landing on social media.
Rockstar Games Considering Delaying Physical Editions of 'GTA 6'
Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Yes, finally, more GTA 6 news. Unfortunately, it won’t fare well for you, especially if you’re into collecting physical copies of games.

Rockstar Games is really worried about future leaks pertaining to its highly anticipated video game GTA 6, so much so that it is reportedly mulling delaying the release of physical editions of the game.

Industry insiders and reports from the Polish blog PPE claim Rockstar Games is considering the move as a preventative measure to combat the rampant leaks that have been an issue since GTA 6 began development.

Rockstar Games hopes the decision to delay GTA 6’s physical release will help preserve the game’s narrative and other secrets until the title’s official global launch.

The studio, which is currently under fire for alleged “union-busting,” reportedly is considering the unprecedented action following a series of high-profile security breaches at the iconic game studio.

The breaches include the massive 2022 data breach that led to still-in-development gameplay footage leaking onto the internet.

The first trailer for GTA 6 also leaked ahead of its original premiere, forcing Rockstar to push it out earlier than expected.

Sources claim that internal discussions at Rockstar Games are very much centered on the prospect of early copies of the game somehow getting out into the wild, which has been happening a lot as of late and could lead to major story spoilers landing on social media.

Rockstar Games Still Plans On Releasing GTA 6 In 2026

As of now, GTA 6’s digital release is still on track for November 19, while the physical release could be staggered and could be delayed a few weeks or even a full quarter.

We will have to wait and see what happens, but rest assured that eyes and ears will be be locked in on Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, during its February 3 earnings call, where information such as pre-order details and plans for physical copies of GTA 6 could be revealed.

You can see reactions below.

