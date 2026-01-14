Rockstar Games Accuses Ex-Staff Of Leaking ‘GTA 6’ Info On Discord

Rockstar Games / GTA 6

The ongoing legal battle between Rockstar Games and ex-staff has led to many revelations regarding the continuing development of what is easily the most anticipated game of all time, GTA 6.

GTA 6 has been in the news lately, but unfortunately, it has nothing to do with us playing the game soon or with any updates on what we could expect.

Instead, most of the news centers on a labor battle between Rockstar Games and the fired GTA 6 developers.

According to Rockstar Games, ex-staff members did a big no-no when they spoke about workplace conditions and shared what the game studio described as sensitive information about unannounced titles like GTA 6.

A tribunal sided with Rockstar Games, denying the fired employees back pay and the ability to regain visa protections. At the same time, the court battle, in which they claim their dismissals are unfair, continues.

The ex-staff members accused Rockstar of “union busting,” alleging they were terminated because they were union members or were organizing at the game studio.

Rockstar argues the terminations were due to its zero-tolerance stance on leaks after it suffered several high-profile breaches, in which a trove of information, including the game’s first teaser trailer, was released early.

The game studio says it dismissed staff across the UK and Canada who they believe shared confidential information in a Discord channel that also included potential competitors and journalists, while implying the dismissals had nothing to do with them unionizing.

Rockstar Games Also Had To Pull GTA Online User-Created Missions Recreating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

But that’s the only Grand Theft Auto-related news to hit the web as of late. Variety reports that Rockstar Games pulled user-created missions from its GTA Online servers that recreated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Per Variety:

Additionally, “GTA Online” has added “Charlie Kirk” to the list of terms prohibited by what it refers to internally as its “profanity filter.” Variety has learned that Rockstar will be changing the name of this tool from the legacy title “profanity filter” to a label that reflects the fact the tool is used to flag various content — not just profanity — that Rockstar does not want its players to be able to bring into the game, including real-world events like the Kirk assassination.

Bruh.

The internet also briefly lost its mind after misinterpreting Jason Schreier’s reporting on the game, in which he said he “wouldn’t be shocked” if the game did not hit its fall 2026 release window.

Honestly, we want a game that delivers the same level of perfection that we got in GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II, so if that requires Rockstar to take their time, then we’re onboard with that, and honestly, everyone else should be too.