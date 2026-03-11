50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

While the Hip-Hop world awaits the next chapter in the 50 Cent vs. T.I. saga, Fiddy took the time to remind us that he’s also beefing with the crew of the Let’s Rap About It podcast and uses AI to comedically get his point across.

Linking up with Max B for the new AI visuals to “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” 50 Cent rolls around NYC with Max B in the back of a Maybach before roasting the likes of Maino, Fabolous, Dave East and Jim Jones with some comedic hijinx that’s sure to rub the podcast crew the wrong way. 50 acting a foo really do be funny even in AI mode.

On the R&B tip, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige shows she’s still got the skills to pay the bills in 2026 and for her clip to “More Than Love” the OG songstress takes to the top of the Brooklyn bridge to lay down her vocals and remind us what R&B music used to sound like in Hip-Hop & R&B’s golden era. We’ll love you forever, Ma.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Redman featuring Sheek Louch, Jay Worthy and Method Man, and more.

50 CENT FT. MAX B – “NO MORE TRICKS, NO MORE TRIES”

MARY J. BLIGE – “MORE THAN A LOVER”

REDMAN FT. SHEEK LOUCH – “DYNOMITE”

JAY WORTHY & METHOD MAN – “VISIONS”

TY DOLLA $IGN – “BAD B*TCH ALERT”

AMA FT. BRENT FAIYAZ – “NEED IT BAD”

BEAU’JOLI & FABOLOUS – “SLOW IT DOWN”

SKRILLA – “BAZIN”

KWN – “HOPELESS ROMANTIC”