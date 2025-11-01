Subscribe
Rockstar Games Accused of "Union Busting" Following Firings

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Developer, Rockstar Games, Accused of "Union Busting" Following "Ruthless" Firings

According to a report the fired employees were all either current union members or working to organize at Rockstar, and were also members of the same private Discord group. 

Published on November 1, 2025

Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto

Rockstar Games, the developer of the highly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto 6, is being called out following the firing of 30 employees at its UK and Canadian offices.

Bloomberg reports that after Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, stood behind the firings, claiming the former employees were “for gross misconduct,” the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) is singing a different tune, accusing the game developer of “union busting.” 

According to Bloomberg’s report, the fired employees were all either current union members or working to organize at Rockstar, and were also members of the same private Discord group. 

IWGB is calling CAP on Take-Two’s Claims 

The IWGB reacted to the latest developments, writing on X: 

“This is the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry. Yesterday, @RockstarGames fired over 30 employees for union activity. We won’t back down, and we’re not scared – we will fight for every member to be reinstated.”

In a statement sent to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreirer,  IWGB president Alex Marshall categorizes described Rockstar’s firings as “flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions is an insult to their fans and the global industry.”

Take-Two Fully Supports Rockstar Games’ Decision

Well, the news isn’t sitting well with the gamer social media. We don’t expect this to kill the hype surrounding GTA 6. However, people are still not feeling that Rockstar Games can allegedly fire employees who are trying to unionize during some trying times in the gaming industry.

You can see those reactions below.

