Take-Two Owner Won’t Say What The Price Tag For ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Will Be

Source: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

It’s been three years since Rockstar Games announced the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 and while we’re still a ways away from finally experiencing what the game developers have been cooking for more two decades, it might cost you a pretty penny to indulge in the final product.

According to Variety, the price of the upcoming game might exceed the new average of $80 when it releases in May of 2026. While gamers are upset at the sudden price hikes of video games thanks to the Trump tariffs, Rockstar is looking to rationalize whatever price they may place on the sequel to their crown jewel of a franchise by explaining that the quality of the game more than justifies it.

Per Variety:

“So now that announcement will come from Rockstar in due time,” Take-Two Interactive CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick told Variety in an interview ahead of the video game publisher reporting its latest 2025 quarterly earnings Thursday. “Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever. As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.”

Love Games? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Even if they decided to slap a $200 price tag on Grand Theft Auto 6, best believe gamers will have no problem putting down two big face Benji’s on the game once May 2026 rolls around. Heck, don’t be surprised if things get so crazy that the game finds itself on the resell market. That’s how long fans have been waiting for this joint.

In all actuality there’s a pretty good chance that this game will see a $100+ price tag when it’s all said and done, and like we said, gamers will indeed pay that price. Parents, on the other hand, probably won’t shell out that much on a game for a teenager who’s begging them for a copy of GTA 6. Have you seen utility and grocery prices in Donald Trump’s tariff-ridden America? People are going to be going broke come 2026, and a $100+ game isn’t going to be a priority for many households. Just sayin’.

How much do y’all think Grand Theft Auto 6 will end up costing consumers once it’s all said and done? Let us know in the comments section below.