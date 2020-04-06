Freak Nasty: Drake Props Up Porn GOATs Jada Fire & Cherokee D’Ass On Joe Budden’s IG Live

If the quarantine fiends have been doing anything while cooped up in the house, it’s definitely making the hashtag #realbeaters relevant again by way of their adult video consumption. Drake let the world know that he’s still a fan of porn GOATs Jada Fire and Cherokee D’Ass, which makes him a touch more relatable.

Joe Budden has been going live on Instagram with thousands of fans tuning in with guest appearances from his The Joe Budden Podcast co-host Rory “Sunset” Farrell and the curvy Symbasothick among others. Drake also joined the live feed briefly as Budden rained down some good-natured jokes while Drizzy deftly dodged the shade.

Before hopping off the call, Drake admitted that a few leaks that have dropped aren’t new tracks but just a collection of oldies he had on the hard drive. He also promised Budden that he’ll sit down with him for an interview when his next full-length drops.

Drake told Budden he’d keep it popping in the comments section on the live feed, which he definitely did with hilarious results. While Jada and Cherokee are long retired from the skin flick game, they still have tons of, ahem, footage that folks can peruse for those nights their flying solo.

“Jada and Cherokee def still in my top searches on the thickest apple laptop I have in storage,” Drake wrote. Eagle-eyed fans took notice and now, Jada Fire’s name is trending this morning on Twitter with folks saluting the beauty while reminiscing on their own journeys taking in her films.

Jada also joined Joe on the IG Live feed where she caught some strays from the “Pump It Up” star, Vince Staples, and others. It was all love, however.

We’ve got those reactions below, along with some Instagram content from the aforementioned ladies.

Photo: Getty