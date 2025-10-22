Subscribe
News

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Published on October 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Right when we thought we could go a whole year without hearing about this again, here we are..

Once upon a time, Chris Brown and Kevin McCall were a dynamic duo. Breezy with the vocals & face card, K Mac, for his dope pen game. 15 years ago, they dropped a huge collab named “Dueces,”. Sound familiar, right? Although it was a big moment for both of their careers, they have been bumping heads ever since. Yes, even 15 years later…

The LA songwriter has always claimed he didn’t get his fair share of the pot for his contributions. The superstar singer felt otherwise and used every moment to troll McCall. In the newest Breezy & Kevin saga, money has been brought up again. During a podcast interview, Kevin McCall reveals that he is on EBT, “I’m not even trippin’ though. I got an EBT card in my pocket. Can I get 25,000 for the 4 songs you owe me?”

Related Stories

Following that was a complete crashout, where Kevin sadly breaks down. Following this clip going viral, Young Thug sends out a tweet to Kevin offering to give him the 25 racks, “Kevin McCall hit me my n*gga, I’ll give you the 25K you need. I know CB (Chris Brown) would give it to you also, bro he a real one. N*ggas is just busy sometimes brada.”

Here comes an incoming Breezy petty message, and he didn’t waste any time whatsoever. Less than 24 hours since Kevin McCall’s message to Chris, he responds, “Remember this: You can’t walk across a burnt bridge. You know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE”

Gloves are completely off for the VA singer. Check out some of the reactions to the Chris Breezy and K Mac decade of a beef below. 

1. The downfall of Kevin needs to be studied

2. Thug is willing to give Kevin 25K

3. Karma?

4. Not on ours either

5. Tough life lesson for Mr.Dueces

6. Sell on his…nvm

7. Therapy is essential

8. Things we can’t relate to

9. SMH snot crying…

10. Overly bad

Related Tags

chris brown Kevin McCall
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

FAMU Homecoming 2025

They Bragg Different! A Gallery Of FAMU Baddies Who Sssslayed And Slayed And Slayed Again At Homecoming 2025

Bossip
1988 Olympics

Bryant Gumbel: The Trailblazer Who Redefined Morning TV & Sports Journalism

Cassius Life
Chris Brown and Kevin McCall

Chris Brown Seemingly Shades 'BROKE' Kevin McCall For Burning A Bridge After The Singer Slammed Breezy For Being Stingy

Bossip
Jalen Redmond, Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, October 19, 2025

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 7 & Mastering The Edge

Cassius Life
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
News
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub
10 Items
News
President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office
News
8 Items
Games
BET Awards 2025 - Show
News
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
News
Trending Stories
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Culture

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
News

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down
News

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on ‘ICEMAN’

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.
17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
2 Items
News

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

12 Items
Politics

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close