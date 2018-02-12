Home > News

Blanquito Bamma: Sammy Sosa Has Gone Full Caucasian Cowboy

Who's going to tell Sammy Sosa he is Afro-Latino?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Sammy Sosa

Source: photo: WENN

Sammy Sosa is out here living his best white (man) life. The former MLB slugger is as light as ever, and was seen out and about dressed like a cowboy.

As light as you can get skinned Sammy hit a Western themed birthday party with his wife, Sofia Rodríguez. 

The jokes truly write themselves.

For the record, Sosa is of Dominican decent, and is an Afro-Latino whether he wants to acknowledge it or not. Happy Black History Month, Sammy!

Did we mention the red boots?

[H/T D Listed]

Photo:

sammy sosa

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE