Blanquito Bamma: Sammy Sosa Has Gone Full Caucasian Cowboy

Sammy Sosa is out here living his best white (man) life. The former MLB slugger is as light as ever, and was seen out and about dressed like a cowboy.

As light as you can get skinned Sammy hit a Western themed birthday party with his wife, Sofia Rodríguez.

The jokes truly write themselves.

For the record, Sosa is of Dominican decent, and is an Afro-Latino whether he wants to acknowledge it or not. Happy Black History Month, Sammy!

Did we mention the red boots?

