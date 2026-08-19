Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk upcoming trial is adding another piece to the evidence vault.

Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has ruled that prosecutors can present a clip from a 6ix9ine interview with DJ Akademiks, where the controversial rapper discussed Durk’s relationship with his late friend, King Von.

During the interview, 6ix9ine questioned why Durk has not “slid for Von.”

“What is Durk doing [to avenge Von’s death]? He’s not doing sh*t!”

The clip comes from after a time when 6ix9ine and Durk were on friendly terms. However, their relationship changed after 6ix9ine faced federal charged and cooperated with authorities. Durk, along with much of the Hip-Hop world, subsequently distanced themselves from the Bushwick tattletale.

Since then, 6ix9ine has repeatedly taken shots at Durk, often using the Chicago rapper as a target for his trolling.

Now, prosecutors are looking to use the Akademiks interview as part of their case against Durk. His attorneys argued Durk had never seen the clip, making it irrelevant to the case.

Despit the defense’s objection, the judge has allowed the footage to be presented as evidence.

Lil Durk’s trial is scheduled to begin August 20, with the rapper facing serious federal charges stemming from the alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo.