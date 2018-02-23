Apple Planning To Release Updated ‘AirPods’ Later This Year: Report

Apple’s wireless headphones aka “AirPods” when they were first announced drew some blank stares due to their very peculiar design and whether or not they would even sound good. Once they hit shelves, Apple couldn’t keep them on the shelves as they became one its most popular products and now according to a Bloomberg report, they are looking to release an updated version of the wearable tech soon.

Bloomberg News reports that second-generation AirPod will come with a new wireless chip, the first generation features the W1 chip while the latest version of other products such as the Apple Watch has a W2 chip. Other new improvements coming to the headphones slated for release later this year are the ability to summon Siri wirelessly just by saying “Hey Siri”. The iPhone and the HomePod already have this feature.

They also report that a subsequent model due out next year aims to be water-resistant. Now you won’t be able to submerge yourself in water while wearing the “AirPods” but you should be good in the rain and if water happens to splash on the wearable. Another upgrade slated to be on the way with the updated AirPods is a new special edition charging case. It will allow for wireless charging like the iPhone X with the help of Apple’s upcoming AirPower charging pad.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant reportedly is licking their wounds with the iPhone X but have seen tremendous success in their wearables department. Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri states “Wearables were the second-largest contributor to revenue growth after iPhone, which is impressive.” Sales for the tech have jumped more than 70 percent which is very impressive.

We expect “AirPods 2” to have the same effect as its predecessor when it finally hits shelves.

Photo: Stephen Lam / Getty