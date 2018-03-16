Home > News

Run The Jewels “Oh Mama,” Jean Grae & Quelle Chris “Zero” & More | Daily Visuals 3.16.18

Run The Jewels gets their Adult Swim on and Jean Grae & Quelle Chris get graphic. Today's Daily Visuals.

Written By O

Posted 20 mins ago
Leave a comment

Source: BOSTON, MA – MAY 28: Killer Mike and El-P of Run The Jewels perform during the 2017 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 28, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling Music Festival) Uploaded By Godspeed

Run The Jewels just love putting out visuals that are thought of outside the box.

This time around the duo of Killer Mike and El-P use Rick and Morty to star in their video for “Oh Mama” where the Adult Swim stars become the Men In Black and take on space aliens to the tunes of Run The Jewels.

Jean Grae and Quelle Chris on the other hand go extra retro and get the 8-Bit graphic treatment and take us 80’s babies down memory lane in their clip to “Zero.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skooly, Drebo and more.

RUN THE JEWELS – “OH MAMA”

JEAN GRAE & QUELLE CHRIS – “ZERO”

MURS FT. PROF – “G LOLLIPOPS”

SKOOLY – “RACIST”

RELLE BEY FT. PHRESHER – “WHAT ARE YOU DOIN”

DREBO – “FACECARD”

Daily Visuals , hip hop news , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE