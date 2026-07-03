Lil Wayne No-Shows Maine Tour Opener, Fans Say A Milli Excuses Won’t Cut It

As spotted on Page Six, the New Orleans rap legend reportedly missed the opening night of his new tour in Bangor, Maine, leaving fans waiting for a headliner who never took the stage. According to the report, 2 Chainz performed as scheduled at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, and a DJ tried to keep the crowd entertained while fans waited for Weezy.

Wayne was reportedly scheduled to hit the stage at 10:45 p.m., but by 11 p.m., the crowd was told the show was over. No explanation was given at the venue, and Waterfront Concerts President Alex Gray apologized to fans, reportedly saying this was the first time something like this had happened in the company’s 251-show history.

Fans were understandably tight. “Well, I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and it was the most terrible experience,” concertgoer Rita Sack told the outlet. “Never mind the money. It’s like, moments in life and that was going to be a moment,” she continued. “[My friend] left her six-month baby for the first time. Like, it’s people’s time. Just don’t waste people’s time. We paid for Lil Wayne. The least you can do is come out for a minute, apologize, you know?” Sack added. “Like, just take the moment and be like, ‘Hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick.’”

Making matters even messier, Wayne’s X account was active after the missed show, but not with an explanation for fans in Maine. Instead, he tweeted at T-Bob about his shorts and fit, saying he was trying to “steal yo drip,” which did not exactly help the optics while fans were wondering why he was MIA.

Wayne later addressed the situation on Instagram Stories, apologizing to fans and confirming that the show had been rescheduled. “My Maine fans I’m so sorry…” he wrote. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders. I ain’t shi* without you I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

While the apology gave fans a new date, it did not explain why Wayne missed the performance in the first place. The tour is still expected to continue with upcoming dates, but the Maine opener definitely put a dent in the rollout. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Wayne’s live-show reliability has been a talking point. In 2025, he missed the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz at ComplexCon, with B.G. later saying Wayne was not feeling well and had to go to the hospital.

Wayne has also had some tense moments on stage in recent years. In 2023, he abruptly ended a Los Angeles stop on his Welcome to Tha Carter tour after the crowd reportedly was not showing enough love to Young Money artists who were performing with him. He has also previously warned crowds after items were thrown on stage, stopping the music and addressing the audience after debris was thrown in his direction.

Wayne’s catalog is legendary, and the Carter Classics concept is exactly the kind of nostalgia play fans will show up for. But when people pay money, travel, make plans, and in some cases leave their babies at home for the first time, showing up is the bare minimum. Hopefully, July 28 gives Maine fans the show they were supposed to get the first time. He is scheduled to perform on Thursday, July 2, in Saratoga Springs.